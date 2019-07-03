Celebrate The Fourth Of July At Mattie’s At Green Pastures

Executive Chef, Ethan Holmes always wanted to be a chef. His grandmother taught him how to make eggs when he was only three years old. Mattie’s At Green Pastures was always a special place for Holmes. It was a place his family celebrated Mother’s Day and his grandmother’s birthday. At the age of 11, Holmes had the opportunity to peel potatoes, make bread and cesear salad dressing in the kitchen at Mattie’s during his birthday. With lots of passion, talent and dedication, Holmes is now the Executive Chef at Mattie’s.

Throughout the month of July try Mattie’s 12 oz Grilled Heritage Bone-In Pork Chop with grilled corn and sweet potato salad with snap peas, red peppers, charred red onion, cilantro, and a spicy peach-lime glaze.

For some Southern-Inspired Food— Check out the 23-acre property at 811 W Live Oak St, Austin, TX 78704.

To make a dinner reservation call (512) 444-1888.