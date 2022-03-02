Celebrate The End Of Winter With National Mulled Wine Day & Boxt Wine

Sarah Puil, Founder of Boxt Wine, joined Steph and Rosie to sip away the final days of winter in celebration of National Mulled Wine Day, happening on March 3rd. Sarah also shared some upcoming events and partnerships that give back and are hosted by Boxt.

Mulled Wine Recipe:

2 large oranges

4 ¼ cups red wine

1 ¼ cups brandy

½ cup dark brown sugar

2 cinnamon sticks

6 whole cloves

3 cardamom pods, slightly crushed

Upcoming Events By Boxt:

Boxt has been doing a series of pop-up events with 30 percent of proceeds going towards their charity of choice for the month- and they’ll be doing more events like cheeseboard making, art classes, flower arranging and workouts throughout the year. Events are listed at drinkboxtlive.com

The events in store have been so successful that Boxt is continuing with a couple of initiatives: 1. At home wine tastings: for a small fee – $99 for up to four people, that includes 8-wine tasting flight and a cute cheeseboard for each – they set up at your home/backyard or wherever you’d prefer. Each additional person is $35.

In addition, they are excited to be launching BOXT Gives Back and their very first partnership is with multi-platinum singer songwriter Sara Evans – where a portion of all sales using her code SARAEVANS will go to support Thistle Farms – a place for survivors of domestic abuse to receive the support they need to move forward.

For more information or to place an order got to DrinkBoxt.com