Celebrate The Dog Days of Summer with Live Oak Brewing Co.

Summer is winding down to an end, but that’s no reason to stop celebrating the season! Join Live Oak Brewing Company in Del Valle, Saturday, August 10th for beers, barks, and bops.

Attendees can enjoy a dog costume contest, special beer taps, live music, and a donation drive for the Austin Animal Shelter. Live Oak will also be offering a themed specialty beer called “Big Bark!”

Event Details:

Dog Days of Summer

Saturday, August 10th @ 12:00 PM

Live Oak Brewing Company

1615 Crozier Lane

Del Valle, TX

Live Oak Brewing Company is Austin’s Original Craft Brewery, serving the community with extraordinary lagers and ales for 22 years! The brewery sits on 22 acres of beautiful land surrounded by Live Oak trees, and a 9-hole disc golf course. So bring your furry friend on down for a day of drinks, dogs, and fun!

For more information about Live Oak and the Dog Days of Summer, head to their website www.liveoakbrewing.com.