Are you looking to host a football watching party without the hassle of cooking? Little Ola’s Biscuits has a take-home package available for pick up before the big game.

For $140, the package includes their award-winning vegan queso, 7-layer dip, devilled ham dip, chicken salad and a giant biscuit bowl to put the queso in. Orders can be placed online for pick up at Little Ola’s or Olamaie with various pick up times for both.

Little Ola’s offers sweet and savory options for biscuit fillings.

This year, Little Ola’s also introduced new menu items for January. Both indulgent – and healthy – options are available. New menu items include:

Cobb salad: A generous bed of arugula topped with smoked chicken, bacon crumble, hard-boiled egg, pickled red onions, roasted tomatoes, pickled pink onion, and a sprinkling of roasted sunflower seeds.

Little Ola’s new Cobb salad.

Side salad: Arugula salad tossed with hot honey pecans and pickled pink onion.

Little Rola’s: Fried biscuit dumplings tossed in peach sugar and served with vanilla cream for dipping. 6 per order.

Little Rola’s.

Place orders now for party pick-up on February 12th. Check out everything that Little Ola’s Biscuits has to offer on their website.