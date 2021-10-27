Celebrate The Bees With This Twilight Picnic Hosted By Two Hives Honey

Studio 512

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Join Two Hives Honey at the Honey Ranch for a Twilight Picnic filled with swingin’ music and delicious picnic fare. Tunes provided by the Rollfast Ramblers and a picnic full of farm fresh goodies provided by From Maggie’s Farm.

The Rollfast Ramblers will play from 5-7pm, a perfect time to enjoy your picnic. Be sure to bring your own chairs or blanket. As the sun goes down, we’ll light up the bonfire and welcome folks to join us to roast some s’mores! We have locally-made s’mores kits from Murphy’s Mellows.  This event is BYOB. Door open at 4:30.  Kids 12 and under free. 

Tickets available at twohiveshoney.com/events you can use code “FRIENDS” for $10 off your ticket.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss