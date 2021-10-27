Celebrate The Bees With This Twilight Picnic Hosted By Two Hives Honey

Join Two Hives Honey at the Honey Ranch for a Twilight Picnic filled with swingin’ music and delicious picnic fare. Tunes provided by the Rollfast Ramblers and a picnic full of farm fresh goodies provided by From Maggie’s Farm.

The Rollfast Ramblers will play from 5-7pm, a perfect time to enjoy your picnic. Be sure to bring your own chairs or blanket. As the sun goes down, we’ll light up the bonfire and welcome folks to join us to roast some s’mores! We have locally-made s’mores kits from Murphy’s Mellows. This event is BYOB. Door open at 4:30. Kids 12 and under free.

Tickets available at twohiveshoney.com/events you can use code “FRIENDS” for $10 off your ticket.