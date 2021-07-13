Celebrate The Arrival Of MyMcDonald’s Rewards With World Famous Fan Day On July 13

Josue Cruz, McDonald’s supervisor and technology subject matter expert, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry about the new McDonald’s Loyalty Program, free McDonald’s Fries on National French Fry Day (July 13), and the chance for someone to win free fries for life through the new MyMcDonald’s Rewards program.

Why are you launching MyMcDonald’s Rewards now and when will they be available to customers?

“For over 65 years, McDonald’s fans’ longtime loyalty has been unmatched and we think it’s time they were rewarded. Our goal is to give customers a fast, seamless McDonald’s experience, providing them with many reasons to keep coming back,” Cruz said. “The MyMcDonald’s Rewards program launched nationwide and right here in Austin on July 8, the app and program are available to anyone who wants to earn points for food, beverages, and treats at your local McDonald’s.”

How can someone join MyMcDonald’s Rewards and what are its benefits?

“Customers can join MyMcDonald’s Rewards through the McDonald’s app. Upon opening the app, customers will be able to opt-in to MyMcDonald’s Rewards. Following the launch, customers will automatically be opted into MyMcDonald’s Rewards in order to continue using the app, to add you’ll get 1,500 reward points upon your first order,” Cruz said.

“With every purchase, every time you stop by for a nice meal, treat, or French Fry break (as I like to call it), you’ll earn points and redeem your reward. MyMcDonald’s Rewards offers a tiered reward structure, in addition to supplemental deals and bonus points, based on customers’ personalized McDonald’s experience. For every $1 spent, you’ll earn 100 points. The Loyalty program is available through drive-thru, dine-in, or to-go orders.”

How can people take advantage of the free fries offer on July 13 and enter a chance to win McDonald’s Fries for Life?

“People who want to take advantage of the free fries offer can download the McDonald’s app, opt-in to MyMcDonald’s Rewards and then add an order of free medium fries to their cart. No purchase necessary. We’ve also launched our World Famous Fan contest and you can enter on Twitter to win a chance at winning one million MyMcDonald’s Rewards points and free fries for life.”

For more information, visit MyMcDonaldsFanContest.com.

This segment is paid for by McDonald’s and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.