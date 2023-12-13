This year marks Marbridge’s 70th anniversary of serving adults with cognitive and intellectual disabilities. Studio 512 visited with President & CEO, Scott McAvoy, to learn more about the foundation.

For those who aren’t familiar with Marbridge, tell us about your campus.

“Marbridge is a non-profit residential community that offers transitional and lifetime care to adults with a wide range of cognitive disabilities and — through compassion and faith — provides them opportunities to learn, experience, and achieve a whole new life.

“We have a 200-acre campus in Manchaca that serves 275 adults with cognitive and intellectual disabilities with three unique care communities: The Village is a semi-independent community, The Ranch is an assisted living community, and The Villa is a skilled nursing community.”

What makes Marbridge special when it comes to care?

“In 1953, Ed and Marge Bridges founded Marbridge in an effort to create safe residential care for their son, Jim, and other adults with cognitive disabilities. From the beginning, Marbridge charted a dramatically different course compared to the institutions of the day.

“The first established community, The Ranch, offered training based on the philosophy that adults with developmental disabilities can learn skills that enable them to become contributing members of the community. Gifts of land in the 1980s expanded the campus to include Mabee Village (now known simply as The Village), a semi-independent community, and The Villa Skilled Nursing Center to broaden the scope of residents that Marbridge could serve.

“What makes Marbridge unique is that we are only one of three facilities in the country that will take an adult on from the age of 18 to the end of life.”

