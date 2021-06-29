Celebrate The 4th Of July In Style With Looks From Estilo

Stephanie Coultress O’Neill, owner of Estilo Boutique, joined Rosie and Steph and to help inspire some style for the 4th of July weekend. If you’re looking for some ways to celebrate, Stephanie has some style tips below that match the pictures in the segment above.

Channeling your red white and blue

Pool party look – wear an oversized shirt as your cover up. We love this blue and white tie dye print and cotton gauze is the perfect fabric for summer.



BBQ look- good old fashion cut offs with red, white or blue top. Again this cotton gauze is great because it breathes.



Out on the lake look – rompers are great because they’re an easy on and off outfit from the lake to the boat.



4th of July in the mountains or the beach look. – colder nights lend themselves to a fun sweater with shorts.



Ranch party look – Easy, breezy dress. This mini red and white striped dress is so comfy and cute and it’s perfectly paired with cute cowboy boots.



Menswear

Red is such a great color for guys right now and this is the perfect time to wear it. Pair fun red shorts with an easy short sleeve top. Comfort is key so the breathable linen is great for summer. Pick your favorite elevated sneaker to make it a little dressier.

For more information check out EstiloBoutique.com

