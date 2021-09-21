Celebrate Texas Wine Month With Texas Hill Country Wineries

October is Texas Wine Month, and Texas Hill Country Wineries is celebrating with a Passport event that lasts all month long. January Wiese, Executive Director for Texas Hill Country Wineries, joined Stephanie and Rosie to share all the info on the event.

The Texas Wine Month Passport Event will be happening this year from October 1st through 31st at 47 wineries in the beautiful Texas Hill Country.

With the purchase of a digital Event Passport, wine lovers can taste at up to four wineries per day over the course of the month, as well as receive exclusive discounts on bottle purchases.

Passport tickets are $120/pair or $85/individual and are valid for the entire month of October. (During a regular tasting room visit, the average tasting fee is $15/person, making the total value of your passport over $750!)

$5 of each ticket sold goes directly to the Texas Hill Country Wine Industry Scholarship Fund. Over the last five years, $49,000 has been awarded to over 30 Texas students working towards a degree in Viticulture, Enology and Hospitality through the fund.

More information, the list of participating wineries and the ticket sales link can be found here.

In addition, Texas Hill Country Wineries will hold its 4th Annual Wine Golf Tournament on October 25 at Vaaler Creek Golf Club in Blanco, Texas. All proceeds will benefit the Texas Hill Country Wineries Industry Scholarship Fund as well. Registration is open now and runs through October 15.