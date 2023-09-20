Austin may be known for its music and cowboy culture, but for one week out of the year, it transforms into a tropical oasis during Texas Tiki Week. On Sunday, September 24th, the W Hotel is transforming its WET Deck and pulling out all the stops as it celebrates the tiki culture.

This year, the W Hotel is transforming the WET Bar into a tropical paradise with incredible entertainment, tiki cocktails and decor. The LIVE HULA performance starts around 1:00pm. Immediately following hula, Tiki Week’s STROLL will begin. STROLL is a chance for guests to show off their beachy fashion, specifically caftans and cabana sets. All of the details can be found here and we hope you will come strut your stuff with us!

Mixologists will showcase their skills and craft delightful tiki-inspired drinks, and WET deck food will be available. Thirsty yet? Enjoy two tiki recipes available at WET deck:

Frozen Fusion Punch

-Cachaca

-Flor de cana- 7 yr

-Orange juice

-Lemon juice

-Turbanado syrup

-Falernum syrup

-Enigma’s Kiss

-Plantation 3 star rum

-Smith and cross

-Pineapple

-Lime

-Orgeat

-Falernum syrup

Mahalo! Come hang out poolside with us!! Valet parking is available through the W Hotel. Parking garages are within walking distance and as always, we love & encourage UBER rides for safety and ease!!

This is a FREE event, but you need to RSVP on the ticket link below—we just appreciate the headcount for planning purposes!!

Date: Sunday, September 24th

Time: 12pm-4:30pm

Location: The Wet Deck at the W Hotel

200 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701 Tickets: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/overproofedeventsllc/978646?#