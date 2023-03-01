In line with previous years, The Driskill is thrilled to once again open its doors to the public and celebrate Texas Independence Day with an event in the grand lobby on Thursday, March 2 from 4 to 7 p.m.

In the spirit of all things Texas, the celebration will feature food, libations and shopping from some of the state’s most beloved businesses. Representing a variety of craftsmen and brands inspired by the Lone Star State, the Texas-sized bash will have several vendors set up for guests to enjoy, including shopping options from Alvies Boots, Amanda Deer Jewelry, Zilker Belts and Two Keys Photography. Known for their line of quality Tejas guayaberas and modern western wear, Austin-based Texas Standard will offer patrons the chance to buy items from their line of Texan-made apparel and accessories.

BookPeople, Texas’ largest independent bookstore, will also be there selling books inspired by the state, like “The Big Texas Cookbook,” “Forget the Alamo” and “Last Gangster in Austin.” Live music will also be enjoyed throughout the entire evening with local classic country artist Aaron McDonnell joining The Driskill for a performance.

There will be a range of food and drink available for purchase throughout the event and complimentary samples from beverage partners. Sparkling water will be courtesy of Rambler Sparkling Water. For patrons 21 and older, Austin’s Independence Brewing will be on site providing tastings of their hand-crafted beer, and Hye-based William Chris Vineyards will be pouring its homegrown wine for patrons. In addition, veteran-owned Desert Door Texas Sotol (hailing from Driftwood) will provide tastings of their line of distilled spirits made from wild-harvested sotol plants.

The famous Driskill Bar will also be open with a full bar and cocktail service available for purchase along with its regularly scheduled live music.