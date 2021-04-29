Celebrate Summer With Trendy Merchandise At Jane.com

Fashion Director Grant Leeds and Fashion Editor Candice Nielsen are excited about summer. Each showed Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry apparel, accessories, jewelry, and footwear from “Jane,” which is perfect for any summertime plans.

Jane is a curated marketplace that brings small boutiques and big brands together to offer daily discoveries and an exciting point of view that inspire women and their families — live a stylish life. It’s vision is to be the go-to style destination with curated small boutiques and big brands that provide aspirational fashion and decor at amazing prices.

Jane’s trendy merchandise caters to all of your summer wants and destinations, whether you’re (finally) getting back out there for vacation or staying close to home on a stay-cation.

Leeds and Nielsen focused on “retro mariner” and “festival goer” themed items.

Jane’s retro mariner trend is “a look back to nostalgic refinement & vintage seaside adventures with sun-drenched colors.” Leeds had three retro-inspired outfits to show that are all about heritage, nautical styling that evokes sophistication and touches on the following trend details:

Pleats & gathers

Coastal inspired stripes

Rope trim on clothing & accessories

Weather-worn aesthetics

Plaids & checks

Seafaring graphics

Sailboats

Jane’s festival goer trend “allows customers to catch some mood-boosting rays and live that care-free vibe that embodies summer, peace, & love.” Nielsen had three colorful outfits to show how this trend is heavily influenced by summer music festivals that will inspire a “joyful, happy mood.”

Hippie aesthetics

Multi-color embroidery

Raw edges & DIY touches

Cropped silhouettes

Mysticism & ritual symbols

Ditsy florals

Rainbow stripes & icons

Kitsch elements

Boho details

Lingerie as outerwear

