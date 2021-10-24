Celebrate ‘Strong Women Of Bordeaux’ With Aviary Wine & Kitchen

Alex Wheatley Bell, Beverage Director of Aviary Wine & Kitchen, chatted with Studio 512 about an upcoming celebration of women in winemaking.

Alex says, “We are hosting Lift Collective’s + Vin de Bordeaux “Strong Women of Bordeaux” tasting on Wednesday, October 27th! This is going to be a public tasting event with 18 different wines from female-run chateaus in Bordeaux that were custom-bottled in 3-liter bottles (called Jeroboam) just for this event. The idea is to educate the public on Bordeaux and the diversity that these women-helmed chateaus bring to the table.

“Lift Collective, formerly Wonder Women of Wine, is locally-based and is a multi-channel platform innovating the constructs of the wine world through thoughtful discussion, scholarship opportunities and mentorship. Tasting will be $100/ticket, with bites curated by Aviary, and there will be 18+ wines being poured throughout the patio and dining room.”

Also, don’t miss out on Aviary’s Wine Club, curated by Alex, which is launching in October with 3- or 6-month subscriptions to receive 3 or 6 wine bottles at a time, all around a different theme! He’s planning to include a tote bag and wine-centered playlist each time for maximum “taste transportation.”

Aviary has launched their Wine Shop, where you can see Alex’s picks (and some funny asides) with reasonably-priced bottles of wine. Learn more about all their offerings on their website.