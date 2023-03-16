This Friday, Otopia Rooftop invites all to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 11 stories above the skyline at its Rooftop Party from 5:00 – 11:00 PM. Guests can enjoy an evening of light bites, a specialty St. Patrick’s Day-themed cocktail or green beer, and a live DJ.

General admission tickets start at $20 and give you access to Otopia at 5:00 PM. VIP booths are also available, which include one bottle of Jameson to enjoy and seating for up to 8 people. Additionally, that night, guests can enter a giveaway to earn a free Cabana Resort Pass experience worth over $400 by purchasing the specialty cocktail of the day. The winner will be announced that night at 9:00 PM.

Keep the St. Patrick’s Day spirit alive all month long by heading over to the AC Hotel’s Burger Bar on Campus to get your hands on its special Guinness Burger with two beef patties, Irish cheddar cheese, bacon, and sweet onion Guinness Jam. To make the perfect pair, top off your meal with Burger Bar’s hand-spun milkshake special: St. Paddy’s Mint with whipped cream and gold flakes.