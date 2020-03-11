Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day With Scholz Garten

Scholz Garten came into the studio to demo a fun cocktail and a delicious dish in honor of the upcoming St. Paddy’s Day.
Scholz Irish Mead
Ingredients:
- Tullamore D.E.W.
- Meridian Hive Lemon Honey Mead
- Organic Honey
- Ginger
- Luxardo Cherry
- Lemon Bitters
Recipe:
- Muddle Cherry, Ginger & Bitters in Tin
- Add Tulla Whiskey & Honey
- Shake
- Pour over Rocks
- Top with Meridian Hive Lemon Mead
- Garnish w/ Luxardo Cherry & Lemon
- Enjoy
Irish Boxty
Potato Pancakes w/ Organic Honey & Whipped Butter
1.Mix Eggs, Potato, Flour, Seasoning, Onion
2.Griddle
3.Serve Hot w/ Honey & Butter”
The Paddy’s Day celebration will be from 4-10pm on March 17th. Scholz will provide festive food and drink specials including green Lone Star, Guinness, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, and a Bangers and Hash Hangover Plate. There will also be a Stein Holding Competition, a Luck of the Irish Coin Toss, and live music provided from Black Irish Texas and DJ Island Time. For more info on the event, check out the Scholz website at www.scholzgarten.com. You can also find them on social media @ScholzGarten.