Celebrate Spring With A Fashion Refresh From Addie Rose Boutique

Studio 512

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Austin’s newest shopping destination is unloading its most coveted spring styles just in time for Spring Break & SXSW! Patty Hatton of Addie Rose Boutique joined Steph and Rosie to share an upcoming event and a spring fashion update.

Shop Addie Rose, North West Austin’s newest clothing boutique Thursday, March 10th to stock up on all your Spring Style needs just before Spring Break & SXSW.

But that’s not all… Adorn your head with a DIY Flower Crown station, sip on locally owned Easy Wine, and nibble on sweet treats all while supporting a local & female-owned shopping hot spot! 

If you mention Murchison Middle School, Addie Rose will donate 10% of your purchase back to the neighborhood school’s PTA. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

BestReviews

More reviews

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss