Celebrate South Congress Hotel’s Iconic Tradition Of ‘First Thursday’ With FREE Live Local Music + Drink Specials All Night

Kick off the long holiday weekend and the official start of summer with a Ranch Rider in hand at July’s First Thursday, from 6-9 pm at the South Congress Hotel. Sip, socialize, and bust a move during DJ sets by ulovei + Manolo Black, followed by a live performance from Blk Odyssy in the courtyard.

Not ready to wrap the party at 9 pm? Swing over to the Lobby Bar for late-night DJ tunes with King Louie. The event is free, but with limited space.

Pro-tip: Come early to snag parking and grab dinner before the party starts at Café No Sé, the hotel’s all-day café, or Central Standard, an American bar & grill. There are loads of other incredible restaurants on SoCo too.