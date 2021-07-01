Celebrate South Congress Hotel’s Iconic Tradition Of ‘First Thursday’ With FREE Live Local Music + Drink Specials All Night

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

CC: South Congress Hotel

Kick off the long holiday weekend and the official start of summer with a Ranch Rider in hand at July’s First Thursday, from 6-9 pm at the South Congress Hotel. Sip, socialize, and bust a move during DJ sets by ulovei + Manolo Black, followed by a live performance from Blk Odyssy in the courtyard.

Not ready to wrap the party at 9 pm? Swing over to the Lobby Bar for late-night DJ tunes with King Louie. The event is free, but with limited space.

Pro-tip: Come early to snag parking and grab dinner before the party starts at Café No Sé, the hotel’s all-day café, or Central Standard, an American bar & grill. There are loads of other incredible restaurants on SoCo too.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss