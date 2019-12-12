1  of  2
Celebrate Six Weeks Of Eggnog With Péché

It’s cocktail time — but with a holiday twist! Mike DeMarse with Péché stopped by to tell us about their Six Weeks Of Eggnog, which is happening through December 28th.

Blame It On My Juice:

1 oz Stranahan’s Bourbon Péché Select Barrel
. 75 oz Agricanto
. 75 oz vanilla syrup
1 oz cream
1 egg white
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake for 1-2 mins and strain into a coupe.
Garnish with grated cinnamon

Subscribers to Péché’s newsletter to recieve all six eggnog recipes from 2019. Péché is also taking reservations for New Year’s Eve. Learn more at www.pecheaustin.com.

