It’s important for all of us to practice safe digging techniques to protect ourselves and the underground infrastructure that keeps our neighborhoods, businesses, and homes up and running. Texas Gas Service wants you to help protect our lines by being a “Dig Hero!”

Safeena Walji of Texas Gas Service joined Studio 512 to talk about Safe Digging Month, which falls in April each year: it’s the perfect time to inform and education people ahead of home DIYs.

How big of a problem are hit lines?

“A recent national survey by the Common Ground Alliance, a national damage prevention organization, revealed that 49% of approximately 1,000 homeowners will put themselves and their communities at risk by digging without contacting 811 beforehand. When someone calls, Texas811 creates a ticket that alerts the nearby underground facility operators to go to your worksite and mark where their underground facility operators are located. This helps prevent unintended consequences from digging into an underground utility such as injury, damage to property, and service outages.”

Who needs to call 811?

“Everyone whose project disturbs the ground (planting a garden, removing trees, installing sprinklers, adding a deck, e.g.) needs to call 811 before starting your project. To prevent injury, damage, and service outages, it’s important that underground facilities be identified and marked before any digging project begins. Whether you’re planting a tree, tilling the soil, installing a deck or sprinkler system, or setting fence posts, always remember to call 811. Call 48 hours in advance. One call ticket is valid for 14 business days.”

What happens when someone calls 811?

“The underground utility lines within your designated project area get marked with flags and/or paint. But you must wait the full 48 hours (excluding weekends & holidays) before you start your project.”

Folks who take the Safe Digging Pledge at BeADigHeroTexas.com are entered to win a free tree! Start a ticket for your project today at Texas811.com, and find out more about safe digging practices, what the flag colors mean in your yard and more educational tips at BeADigHeroTexas.com.

