Shannon Buth of House Of Shan joined Steph and Rosie to share her comfort-forward fashion line that gives back. In honor of Pride Month House of Shan has picked an organization to highlight called The Tyler Clementi Foundation.

House of Shan picks a charitable partner each month to give back to. $5 from every purchase goes to the charity at the end of the month. To date they’ve raised over $44k for some pretty incredible organizations. This month they are supporting The Tyler Clementi Foundation.

Tyler Clementi Foundation was started to honor his life and legacy by Tyler’s mother. Tyler was the subject of cyber bullying. One evening Tyler asked his college roommate for privacy as he was having a date. His roommate secretly turned on his computer camera and recorded and shared an intimate act with several others, and on twitter. Tyler ended his life a few days later.

On the Tyler Clementi website you can take the Upstander Pledge. Vowing to interrupt bullying behavior, report the behavior, and reach out to the person bullied to check on them. The Upstander pledge also opens up incredible conversations with your children.

House of Shan is featuring the Happy tee – rainbow heart in honor of Pride month. An imperfect RAINBOW heart over your heart as a symbol of happiness, unity, equality, and love for all… and a little reminder to find ‘your happy’ each and every day.

