Austin PRIDE is here! To celebrate, the W Hotel is hosting events in conjunction with local artists, including Tanya Karina of Coco Coquette. Check out their list of activities:

Event #1: Euphoric Pride Pregame

Date/Time: August 20th from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Details: It will be a euphoric night in W Austin’s Living Room with PRIDE weekend hostess, Vylette Ward. Attendees can pregame their pride plans by perfecting their going-out look with makeup artists, temporary tattoos, and more! Coco Coquette will make sure every is at their most glam!

In addition, the event will also include:

-Free Deep Eddy Cocktails while supplies last

-Ice Cream Floats for Lick Ice Cream

-Pop-up shops from local vendors such as Kaftko, The Little Gay Shop and Las Ofrendas

-Aura photographers from MOOD by Moss

Event #2: Euphoric Drag Brunch

Date/Time: August 21st at either noon (sold out) or 3:00 p.m.

The brunch will be hosted by Vylette Ward, and her cast of queens. After brunch guests can purchase a pool pass and hit the wet deck for a pool day. There will be a DJ from 1-5 pm and themed specialty cocktails sponsored by Deep Eddy’s vodka.

Learn more about Coco Coquette – especially ahead of their big season, Halloween! – on their website. Check out the W Hotel for more information about the Euphoric PRIDE weekend.