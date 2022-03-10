Celebrate ‘Pi Day’ Ahead Of 3/14 With Festive Treats From Tiny Pies

Amanda Wadsworth of Tiny Pies talked with Studio 512 about what she says is her best-selling holiday besides Thanksgiving: Pi Day (March 14th)!

In honor of Pi Day, Tiny Pies is offer 13 sweet and 6 savory flavor combinations. There are large, 9″ pies on offer, as well as an adorable mini 12-pack with pi symbols and numbers on top.

As soon as Pi Day wraps, Amanda is gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day with the return of a fan favorite, grasshopper pie. Easter pre-orders start this month, too!

Tiny Pies recently had their Instagram hacked and they had to delete it; they lost 55,000+ followers. In order to build their audience back up, Tiny Pies is teaming up with Home Slice Pizza and Kendra Scott over the next couple of weeks for giveaways! Follow them on Instagram, @TinyPies, for a chance to win.

You can place an order today at TinyPies.com for local pick-up or delivery here in Austin. They also ship nationwide on GoldBelly.

