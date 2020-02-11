Celebrate Pardi Gras 2020 With Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden

You don’t have to fly to Brazil to celebrate Mardi Gras this February. Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden is hosting a “Pardi Gras: 2020,” celebration that you won’t want to miss. There will be live bands, fun activities for all ages, beeds, and of course, food!

WHEN: Saturday, February 15th, 2020; 11 a.m. – midnight

WHERE: Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden – 79 Rainey Street, Austin 78701

WHAT: Sausage House Specials: Fried boudin balls, gumbo sausage and beignets. Smokehouse Specials: Whole hog po boy, turtle gumbo and alligator andouille. Drink Specials: Cajun Sake Mary with a twist of Louisiana

Pinthouse Pizza will be in-house with some awesome IPAs, their barrel-aged stout Jaguar Shark, along with the following offered in a specialty flight: Breakfast at Klaus’, with maple syrup, blueberries and Tahitian vanilla beans; Enchantment Under the Sea with Tweed coffee from Houndstooth Coffee and Tahitian vanilla beans; Port ou Patois with oven-toasted pistachios and lemon honey; Spicy Nightmare with cinnamon, Tahitian vanilla beans and ancho chiles.

Games/Contests: Andouille Eating Competition at 2:30p.m. and a kids piñata bash at 12:00p.m.

Music: 11 a.m. – Chansons et Soulards 2:30 p.m. – Stone House 3:00 p.m. – Moontower Brass Band 5:30 p.m. – Kev and the Woodland Creatures 8:00 p.m. – Boogaloo

To find out more about the celebration check out their webpage at www.bangersaustin.com.