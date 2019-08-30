Celebrate Out Of Bounds Comedy Festival With ColdTowne Theater

Dave Buckman, Ky Krebs and Minda Wei from ColdTowne Theater stopped by to tell us about the upcoming Out Of Bounds Comedy Festival…and to play some games!

Founded in 2002, Out of Bounds Comedy Festival is back for Labor Day weekend, showcasing the very best in Austin sketch, improv, and standup comedy, and happening at five venues in town. OOB is here to help the amazingly talented local performers in Austin reach the next level of their career, and to introduce Austinites to the crazy amount of talent in their own backyard.

The Out Of Bounds Comedy Festival will run through Labor Day weekend. Be sure to check out their website, www.oobfest.com, for more details, or call (512) 443-3688 to find out more.

ColdTowne Theater is located at 4803 Airport Blvd. You can check out their website at www.coldtownetheater.com for upcoming shows and events.