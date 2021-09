Celebrate Oktoberfest With Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden

Our friends at Banger’s know how to throw a party and it just so happens that you’re invited to join in! They’re celebrating Oktoberfest with food, drinks, music and more from Thursday September 23rd through Sunday September 25th.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Thursday 9/23

● 12:00 PM – Open

● 4:00-6:30 PM – Yodelblizt

● 5:00 PM – Shotgun Start

● 5:15 PM – Hammerschlagen

● 6:45 PM – Hammerschlagen

● 7:30-10:00 PM – The Oompah’s

Friday 9/24

● 12:00 PM – Open

● 4:00-6:30 PM – Chris Ryback Band

● 5:00 PM – Shotgun Salute

● 5:15 PM – Hammerschlagen

● 6:45 PM – Hammerschlagen

● 7:30-10:00 PM – The Tubameisters

Saturday 9/25

● 12:00 PM – Open

● 12:30 PM – Shotgun Start

● 12:30-3:00 PM – JT Fest Duo

● 1:45 PM – Hammerschlagen

● 3:15 PM – Hammerschlagen

● 4-6:30 PM – The Oompah’s

● 5:15 PM – Hammerschlagen

● 6:00 PM – Shotgun Close

● 7:30-10:00 PM – Chansons Et Soulards

FOOD SPECIALS

Schnitzel Sausage

A thinly pounded pork cutlet, stuffed w/ bacon lardons & sauerkraut. Rolled, dusted w/

panko breadcrumbs & lightly fried to a golden brown. Served over buttery spaetzle w/ a

side of our house-made spicy mustard.



Weisswurst

A delicious & delicate veal & pork sausage, poached in a veal broth & served w/ a side

of spicy mustard.

Fried Brussels

Tossed w/ maple syrup & apple cider dressing & topped w/ house-smoked bacon

lardons.



German Potato Cake

If a German Potato Salad & a Jewish Latke had a love child, this would be it. Served w/

sides of applesauce & sour cream.

Warm German Potato Salad

Diced Idaho potatoes warmed in a skillet & dressed w/ a white wine bacon vinaigrette.



Schweinebraten

This German style pit-roasted pork shoulder is slow cooked for 10 hours over post oak

coals. It’s then pulled, formed into 1/4 lb. patties, seared, & topped w/ crispy skin & a

mustard jus.



SPECIAL BEER TAPPINGS

Live Oak Brewing Co. – Oaktoberfest

Austin Beerworks – Montecore

Zilker Brewing Co. – Wunderbier

Whitestone Brewery – Opa’s Lederhosen

Real Ale Brewing Co. – Oktoberfest

Saint Arnold Brewing Co. – Oktoberfest

Shiner – Oktoberfest

Odell Brewing Co. – Oktoberfest

Warsteiner – Oktoberfest

Paulaner Brewery – Oktoberfest

Erdinger Weissbray – Oktoberfest

Weihenstephan – Festbier



EVENTS

Daily Hammerschlagen

For more information go to BangersAustin.com