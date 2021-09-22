Celebrate Oktoberfest Starting September 22nd At Easy Tiger

Prost, y’all! Grab your lederhosen and join in Easy Tiger’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. Enjoy live music, activities, beer and food specials at all Easy Tiger locations September 22nd-26th, 2021.
Food Specials:
- Oktoberfest Board with House Smoked Pork Belly, House Recipe Sausages, Caraway Kraut, Beer and Onion Gravy, Hill Country Rye Bread and accompaniments
- Signature Bavarian Pretzels
- Lebkuchen (German Cookie Necklaces)
- Apple Strudel
Each location is celebrating with:
- North: Live Music including TubaMeisters, Austin Polka Band and Off The Grid Band
- East: Dogtoberfest with Tomlinson’s and Happy Hearts Dog Rescue and Texas Humane Heroes
- South: Craft Beer Nights
No reservations required; stop by any location through the weekend! Learn more about each location at EasyTigerUSA.com.