Celebrate Oktoberfest Starting September 22nd At Easy Tiger



Prost, y’all! Grab your lederhosen and join in Easy Tiger’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. Enjoy live music, activities, beer and food specials at all Easy Tiger locations September 22nd-26th, 2021.

Food Specials:

Oktoberfest Board with House Smoked Pork Belly, House Recipe Sausages, Caraway Kraut, Beer and Onion Gravy, Hill Country Rye Bread and accompaniments

Signature Bavarian Pretzels

Lebkuchen (German Cookie Necklaces)

Apple Strudel

Each location is celebrating with:

North : Live Music including TubaMeisters, Austin Polka Band and Off The Grid Band

: Live Music including TubaMeisters, Austin Polka Band and Off The Grid Band East : Dogtoberfest with Tomlinson’s and Happy Hearts Dog Rescue and Texas Humane Heroes

: Dogtoberfest with Tomlinson’s and Happy Hearts Dog Rescue and Texas Humane Heroes South: Craft Beer Nights

No reservations required; stop by any location through the weekend! Learn more about each location at EasyTigerUSA.com.