Celebrate Oktoberfest At Krause’s Cafe + Biergarten In New Braunfels

Mark your calendars because Krause’s Cafe + Biergarten has various performances and events happening this fall. Krause’s will host a Halloween costume contest, provide beer & pretzel specials, and various Oktoberfest celebrations every Wednesday that include a yodeling contest, Bavarian hat dances, keg tapping, and more.

Oktoberfest Celebrations: Every Wednesday, October 13, 20, & 27

Every Wednesday at Krause’s, bring out your best German/Bavarian attire for a full night of celebrating. Activities you can expect on Wednesdays include keg tappings, Yodel contests, Bavarian hat dances, Lederhosen & Dirndl costume contests, Bratwurst eating contests, selfie scavenger hunts, Schuhplatter contests and more.

Monday Madness: October 18 & October 25

Enjoy music from Dance & Joy Oktoberfest DJ on October 25th and Soul Rebel Oktoberfest DJ on Oct. 18.

Reggae Nights: Once a month, October 24

Get your dancing shoes on, because Reggae nights will be held once a month starting in September. The next reggae night will be October 24 and the band will be updated directly on Krause’s website https://www.krausescafe.com/krauses-events/.

Half Price Tuesdays: All Day Every Tuesday

Guests are invited to enjoy have half-priced liters of German beer and half-priced pretzels every Tuesday!

Halloween Costume Party: October 31

Celebrate Halloween for free at Krause’s for a chance to win the costume contest! There will be live music by the Alli Mattice Band, spooky drink specials, and a costume contest for both you and your canine companion. You can enter the contest with the Hostess upon arrival and it will begin right at 7:15pm.

Live Music: 6+ Days A Week

Enjoy complimentary shows throughout the week at Krause’s! The lineup is subject to change and the select shows are ticketed. Visit their website to stay up to date on all shows.

About Krause’s Café & Biergarten

Krause’s Café & Biergarten is a New Braunfels historic restaurant opened in 1938 and successfully ran until 1995. Today, Krause’s Café honors the previous traditions of the restaurant with the addition of a ‘Biergarten,’ live music, and more. The menu reflects New Braunfels’ German heritage as well as South Texas flavors. Over 100 beers are available on tap with local, regional, and international options. The restaurant also features cocktails and wines on tap. Krause’s Café is located at 148 S. Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130, next to the popular New Braunfels Farmers Market. For more information, visit krausescafe.com.