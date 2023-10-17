If you’re looking for a place to call home, LifeFamily Church has 6 locations across Central Texas. Pastor Randy Phillips joined Studio 512 to talk about what’s happening in October.

“LifeFamily is a Christian church that believes every person’s life can be transformed through the power of Jesus Christ. LifeFamily has locations in Austin, Texas and the surrounding area. Consider attending a service either online or in person where you can expect friendly people, powerful praise and worship, reflective communion and a practical message from our pastoral team.

“We love kids! We’ve got lots of fun events coming up for them. There’s Candypalooza on October 29th, as well as Pumpkin Photos at the Austin and Marble Falls church campuses on October 22nd and 29th.

“It’s really important that we talk about what’s going on in the world today. I have a sermon specifically about the need for hope at this time, when we see war unfolding in the east.”

How does LifeFamily Church connect with our community?

“We have lots of reasons to come hang out! We’ve got a dog park at our downtown campus; we’ve got disc golf, pickleball…you name it. 25% of our donations go to non-profits that are doing wonderful works in our community. We also have special classes for divorce counseling, grief counseling, addiction recovery and more.”

Tell us about your current locations.

“We’ve got churches in downtown Austin, Mueller, Marble Falls, Leander, Dripping Springs and southwest Austin. We started with one, we’ve got six…and I’m trying to get to ten. We want to come to where the people are, instead of having them drive to us.

“We’re informal. Come as you are. Come hear great music and meet the friendliest people you’ve ever seen. All that we ask is that you come with an open mind.”

Learn more about LifeFamily Church, and find a location near you, at Life.Family.

This segment is paid for by LifeFamily Church and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.