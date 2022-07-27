Brian Szydloski of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about what all the resort in Round Rock has to offer for locals and more.

What makes Kalahari Resort a good destination for the Summer?

“Kalahari is a great destination for the whole family, especially in the Summer! In just a short drive, guests can escape to a different world! Park and stay—it’s all under one roof—you never have to leave the resort.”

“As the home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark, Kalahari Resort in Round Rock offers families an all-under-one-roof getaway with activities for families of all ages to enjoy, including a 223,000 square foot indoor waterpark, Tom Foolerys Adventure Park, an indoor theme park experience, four onsite signature restaurants, and a full-service luxurious spa.”

For lodging, we have one, two, and three-room suite styles to accommodate families of any size. The resort also offers Day Passes to the Waterpark and Tom Foolerys Adventure Park. Being so close to Austin, this is a great option for locals to escape the Texas heat and have fun with us at Kalahari.”

What activities can families enjoy at the resort?

“You’ll need two to three days to really soak in all the fun at America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark. Some of our most popular attractions are the FlowRider, a virtual wave simulator where you can learn to surf, our huge ZeroVision Wave Pool Experience, and the lazy river. We also have an entire area for younger kids to play, and, of course, plenty of slides for thrill seekers.”

“Summer is the perfect time to soak up the sun and relax by our expansive outdoor pool deck. Our ZanziBar Pool is the perfect place for relaxing and sunbathing. Guests can cool off in the huge pool and grab a drink at the swim-up bar. For younger guests, Savannah Springs is the perfect size pool designed just for kids.”

“There are also private cabanas available to rent that give you your own private oasis in the water park. After drying off, guests can have a blast at Tom Foolerys Adventure Park featuring thrill rides, zip lines, climbing walls, laser tag, and more. Tom Foolerys also features an indoor arcade, VR games, bowling, mini golf, and escape rooms for the whole family to play together and stay dry.”

What other fun things are there to do at Kalahari?

“The resort has four signature restaurants, a buffet experience as well as many quick-bite options. Our four signature dining experiences give our guests a variety of options to choose from, including our Double Cut Steakhouse where you can enjoy surf and turf, and Cinco Niños, our modern Mexican and tequila bar.”

“For those looking to pamper themselves, Spa Kalahari and Salon is the place to go. Some of the many amenities include body treatments, luxurious massages, skin care, nail care, and hair services. This luxurious spa also includes a wet therapy room with a dry sauna and a chromotherapy steam room, as well as a Halotherapy Salt room, whirlpool, brow and lash bar, and lounge space.”

Kalahari Resort in Round Rock also has adult fun including live music, Redd’s Piano Bar and Lounge, a farmer’s market at Amatuli Arts & Entertainment.

Tell us about National Waterpark Day.

“On July 28, we are excited to celebrate the five-year anniversary of National Waterpark Day. In 2017, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions partnered with National Day Calendar to officially recognize July 28 as National Waterpark Day.”

“National Waterpark Day is the perfect time to have fun and make lasting memories with your families. Visit Kalahari on July 28 to participate in all the fun. At Kalahari, expect a day full of fun activities and celebrations, including on-site DJs spinning new and classic summer tunes, exciting giveaways, and family poolside activities.”

How can we learn more?

“To book your stay or learn about specials and day passes, please visit KalahariResorts.com/Texas.”

This segment is paid for by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.