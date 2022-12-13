Did you know today was National Violin Day? And one certain shop, Blackerby, has been serving Austin’s violinists since 1995.

Violinist from Blackerby Violin Shop, Jamey Strauss joined Studio 512 to tell us more!

“We offer, by far, the highest quality rentals available in Central, TX. We carry name brand instruments from companies including Eastman, Angel Strings, and Amati’s Fine Instruments, rather than generic, unlabeled factory instruments. We house a large inventory of violins, violas, cello, basses and bows from entry level to professional. Our inventory covers new-make instruments as well as fine antique instruments.”

“As our rental customer, you accrue Rental Credit with every payment. Your Rental Credit is flexible and can be used toward any instrument of like kind. You are not limited to the instrument you are renting. Our Protection Plan gives you peace of mind as you rent. You need not panic in the event of damage! After paying a small fee, you will be on your way to playing again in no time.”

“Our North location houses a world class recital hall and three teaching studios. These spaces are available for booking at affordable hourly rates, year around. Our recital hall features a beautiful wood floor and baby grand piano. Usage of the space is available to all types of clients, not just musicians! Blackerby Studios are available for private teachers and students looking to schedule single lessons, or blocks of time. Located in a separate house adjacent to the performance hall, rental rates include a reception/catering area, private bathroom, and full kitchen for 3 independent teaching studios.”

“Our holiday sale is in full swing! Come by either of our two Austin locations and save up to 20% off of cases, instruments, and bows. Until Dec 31.”