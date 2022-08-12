Wednesday, August 17 is National Thrift Shop Day — a holiday that raises awareness about the benefits of shopping secondhand. Interior Designers and Thrifting Experts David and Tara Castaneda of David and Tara Design visited Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore – Lake Creek to share their thrifting tips and create a living room setup for less than $1000.

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are discount home improvement stores and donation centers that accept and sell a wide variety of new and gently used household items including furniture, appliances, building materials, home goods, clothing, and more at a fraction of retail prices. Funds from the sales of these items help local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build and repair homes.

David and Tara share that they love thrifting because buying secondhand saves money and brings character to every room. They often transform low-cost materials sourced from ReStores into home accents with a trendy, modern look by repainting or distressing.

How can you train your eye to find interior designer-level items at your local resale shop? Keep an open mind. “When thrifting furniture, make sure you look at the bones of the piece,” David said. “The exterior can always be repainted, restained, or reupholstered, but if it has good bones, you know it’s going to be solid.”

Not only is thrifting a wallet-friendly way to upgrade one’s home and wardrobe, but it also bolsters sustainability efforts in the community. Since 1992, Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores have diverted more than 40 million pounds of valuable, reusable materials from landfills through resale and recycling efforts.

Austin Habitat ReStores have expanded the National Thrift Shop Day festivities into a full week, hosting a “ReStore Crawl” from Sunday, August 14-Saturday, August 20. During the week, when shoppers visit three of the store’s four area locations, they will be eligible to receive a $100 gift card. Austin Habitat ReStores are located in South Austin, Northwest Austin, San Marcos, and online at ShopAustinReStore.com. With a diverse range of inventory arriving daily from local residents, businesses, liquidators, and more, every visit offers something new to discover. On National Thrift Shop Day and all year round, every ReStore purchase helps build homes and hope.

Shopping isn’t the only way to support the ReStore mission. When you donate no-longer-needed household goods to your local ReStore, your stuff builds homes! There are two ways to donate — drop off or pick up. Visit AustinHabitat.org/Restore/Donate to see if your donation qualifies for our free pick-up service.

Learn more at AustinHabitat.org/Restore.

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore – Ben White

500 W Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

(512) 478-2165

Open to the Public

Monday-Saturday 9 am-7 pm; Sunday 11 am-6 pm

Facebook @atxrestore | Instagram @atxrestore

Schedule a free donation pick-up

This segment is paid for by Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.