Celebrate National Taco Day With Veracruz All Natural & Earlybird CBD

Today, October 4, 2021, is National Taco Day and Earlybird CBD is at it again with another amazing collaboration. Earlybird and Veracruz All Natural Tacos have partnered together on a Hemp-infused Macha Salsa that will be free and available at all Veracruz locations today only.

Earlybird CBD, the creator of the first recreational full-spectrum hemp gummy, launched a recreational full-spectrum hemp tincture in Summer 2021. Not your typical CBD, Earlybird is CBD you can feel. With a legal amount of THC in each serving, you will feel a nice buzz.

CC: David Douglass

The Veracruz All Natural Macha Salsa is an oil-based salsa made with 7 different chilis. Traditionally served in the Shrimp Macha Taco, on Monday, Oct. 4th guests are encouraged to try the hemp-infused salsa on any menu item.

Each 1 oz salsa will include 2.5mg of THC and 50mg of CBD from Earlybird CBD’s full-spectrum tincture. Salsa’s will be available at all six locations throughout Austin and will be given out 1 per customer while supplies last. *Must be 21+ to try the salsa.

Veracruz All Natural is a family-run, Latina-owned business in Austin, Texas, founded by sisters Reyna and Maritza Vazquez in 2008. The restaurant’s passion is cooking traditional, authentic food from the owner’s hometown of Veracruz, and other regions in Mexico. Some of the recipes have been passed down for several generations, and the sisters pride themselves in cooking homemade food and using fresh, natural ingredients.