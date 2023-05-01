May 10th is National Small Business Day, and entrepreneur, small business advocate and host of the “Dear FoundHer…” podcast, Lindsay Pinchuk, joined Studio 512 to talk about ways to celebrate with Austin-based businesses!

Here are some of Lindsay’s picks:

Tiny Pies Austin: “Co-owned by Amanda Bates and Kit Seay, Tiny Pies exemplifies ‘keeping it in the community.’ They support other small businesses in and around Austin by sourcing their ingredients from other small businesses in and around Texas. They opened with one shop in 2014 and now have four TX locations.”

The Flower Peddler Truck: “Kenzie Nixon founded this business in 2019, converting an old 1973 mail truck into a pop-up flower shop. This truck provides the experience to create something uniquely your own. Their florals are all locally grown, making this another amazing business that supports other small businesses.”

Austin Flea: “Kristin Jacobson started Austin Flea on a whim, and has grown it into a more than full time job with events happening nearly every weekend (and sometimes multiple times in one weekend). Another business supporting other small businesses, the Austin Flea has been featuring local, handmade and vintage vendors in Austin since 2009.”

The Cathedral and atxGALS: “Founded by Monica Ceniceros, The Cathedral provides a coworking space to work and gather as well as an event venue, and art gallery. atxGALS is the largest collective of emerging women and nonbinary artists in Austin. Their mission is to give local women and nonbinary artists more recognition in the art world by creating more exposure for them through unique, pop-up shows and curation opportunities. Monica is an example of a founder who is supporting other small businesses and contributing to her community and society in a huge way.”

Parts and Labour: “I’ve talked about this small business here before. Parts & Labour is a craft and art store featuring handmade work by Texas-based artists—thus supporting other small businesses since 2004.”

Lindsay says, “It is so easy to support small businesses that you love. Besides of course patronizing them, here are 5 ways that you can support small businesses on on May 10th (and every day!) to really make a difference.”

Lindsay’s tips:

Leave a positive review for them on Google or Yelp. Follow them on social media and engage with their content—like, comment, share. Share about them and a positive experience you had with them on social media, make sure to tag them. Sign up for their email newsletter. Simply tell people how awesome they are. You have no idea how much small businesses rely on positive word-of-mouth for business. If you like a small business, don’t be shy to talk about it with others.

For more from Lindsay Pinchuk, follow her on Instagram @lindsaypinchuk and catch her twice weekly podcast, “Dear FoundHer…” wherever you listen to podcasts.