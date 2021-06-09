Celebrate National Rosé Day With BOXT Wine

It’s “Wine Down Wednesday” and National Rosé Day is coming up this Saturday, June 12, 2021, so we’re celebrating a few days early because… “wine not?”

BOXT Wine Founder, Sarah Puil joined the ladies of Studio 512 to un-box some exciting news and share some ways we can enjoy rosé all day!

Rosé Spritzer Recipe

⅓ cup of Profile #9

⅓ cup of sparkling water or club soda

Fresh lemon juice to taste

Fresh strawberries

Mint leaves

Lemon slices

Frosé Recipe

1 cup of Profile #9

4 cups of ice

Juice of half a lime

½ cup of fresh strawberries

Rosé. Blush. Crisp. Floral. Delicate. Profile Nine is BOXT Wine’s limited-edition, whole cluster pressed, Rosé of Pinot Noir. With its delicate apricot color, subtle floral aroma, and refreshingly bright acidity, this elegant blush Rosé is cool, crisp, bright, and dry. In a word, it’s divine.

BOXT is available through a subscription service, with free shipping of its wines direct to doorsteps. A concierge is available to assist customers with selecting wines based on flavor profiles, and each box has a 100 percent happiness guarantee. Subscribers can pause, cancel, or change wine selections at any time.