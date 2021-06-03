Celebrate National Rosé Day On June 12th With Gusto Italian Kitchen

Ethan Murphy, Manager at Gusto Italian Kitchen+ Wine Bar, chatted with Studio 512 about National Rosé Day, which is coming up on June 12th! To celebrate, he paired wines with delicious dishes:

Still rosé: Spring Scottish Salmon with broccolini, toasted almonds, herb salad and a blood orange vinaigrette.

Sparkling rosé: Piattro Grande from the antipasti menu, with formaggi tallegio (washed rind),
sottocenere (semi soft) and pantaleo (firm) cheeses, and salumi prosciutto di parma, calabrese salumi and finnochiana salumi.

Thursdays are “rosé all day” at Gusto, with half off bottles! Gusto also has an upcoming Chef’s Tasting & Wine Dinner on Friday, June 18th at 6 p.m. Visit gustoitaliankitchen.com to view the full menu, make a reservation, or order takeout/delivery!

