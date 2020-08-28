Celebrate National Red Wine Day With VO Chill, Made By Austin Couple

For National Red Wine Day, we’re enjoying our red wine with VoChill, a new local company that easily lets you keep your wine perfectly chilled, without giving up your stemmed glass or compromising the taste or smell of your wine. You don’t have to use your tumbler, ice, or other non-diluting cubes.

When you drink a room temperature red versus the same wine that is properly chilled, the differences in the flavor profiles between the two is like drinking two completely different bottles.

Red wine that is served with a proper chill brings out the wine’s best characteristics: it lessens the presence of alcohol and the flavors and aromas are more focused – making the wine experience more enjoyable.

Serving temperature guide:

Sparkling + Light-Bodied Whites – 38-45°F (Ice Cold)

Full-Bodied Whites + Rosés – 45-55°F (Cold)

Light + Medium-Bodied Reds – 55-60°F (Cellar Temp)

Full-Bodied Reds + Dessert Wines – 60-68°F (Slightly Chilled)

But most importantly – the VoChill team believes personal preference matters. And VoChill is the only product that allows you to find the perfect temperature in your glass. Simply remove your glass for less chill and leave in for more!

ABOUT VoCHILL: