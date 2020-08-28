Celebrate National Red Wine Day With VO Chill, Made By Austin Couple

For National Red Wine Day, we’re enjoying our red wine with VoChill, a new local company that easily lets you keep your wine perfectly chilled, without giving up your stemmed glass or compromising the taste or smell of your wine. You don’t have to use your tumbler, ice, or other non-diluting cubes.
When you drink a room temperature red versus the same wine that is properly chilled, the differences in the flavor profiles between the two is like drinking two completely different bottles.
Red wine that is served with a proper chill brings out the wine’s best characteristics: it lessens the presence of alcohol and the flavors and aromas are more focused – making the wine experience more enjoyable.
Serving temperature guide:
Sparkling + Light-Bodied Whites – 38-45°F (Ice Cold)
Full-Bodied Whites + Rosés – 45-55°F (Cold)
Light + Medium-Bodied Reds – 55-60°F (Cellar Temp)
Full-Bodied Reds + Dessert Wines – 60-68°F (Slightly Chilled)
But most importantly – the VoChill team believes personal preference matters. And VoChill is the only product that allows you to find the perfect temperature in your glass. Simply remove your glass for less chill and leave in for more!
ABOUT VoCHILL:
- VoChill is the world’s first tabletop wine glass chiller that keeps your wine perfectly chilled without having to give up the enjoyment of your stemmed glass.
- VoChill keeps your whites, rosés and sparklings crisp and cool and will also bring a glass of room temperature red down to cellar temperature in minutes.
- VoChill encourages you to slow down, sip and savor your wine at your own pace.
- VoChill is an Austin company, and was founded by local Austinites and husband-and-wife team, Lisa and Randall Pawlik, who wanted a better way to keep their wine chilled in the glass.
- VoChill is proudly made in the USA.
- VoChill is offering pre-sales on their website right now – www.vochill.com – so get 20% off for only a couple more weeks!
- VoChill is an elevated solution for temperature control that presents wine with style, and comes in a variety of colors — choose from Quartz, Blush, Stone, and Sand — it’s the perfect gift for yourself or any wine lover! Get your holiday shopping done early!