Celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day With Tony C’s Pizza & Beer Garden

In honor of National Pepperoni Pizza Day, Steph consumed a decent amount of pizza and dug up some fun facts…

DID YOU KNOW???

Americans LOVE their pepperoni pizza, Pepperoni is the most popular pizza topping in the US with 66% of us making this our pizza of choice.

Americans consume nearly 252 MILLION pounds of pepperoni per year which means about 344 tons of pepperoni eaten every day.

When it comes to pizza in general…Americans consume 350 slices every second which is about 21,000 slices consumed nationally every single minute.

And this final fun fact is for the astronauts…NASA commissioned BeeHex, an Austin-based tech company, to create a 3D printer that makes food, including pizza. This 3D printer can make a pizza in half of the time that the average pizza chef can and has a variety of toppings and sauces, including vodka sauce and burrata cheese.

