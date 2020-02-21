Celebrate National Margarita Day With La Condesa

La Condesa is helping the environment by making delicious margaritas with…bat-friendly tequila?

These tequilas are preserving two different species by waiting to harvest the Blue Agave plant until after it flowers. The industry standard is to harvest prior to blooming, but this destroys the food source for the Lesser Long-Nosed Bat. On top of this, harvesting early doesn’t give the Blue Agave plant a chance to strengthen its diversity through pollination from these bats.

Chance Oppel stopped by the studio to show us how they make their fan-favorite Margarita La Clásica with this sustainable tequila for National Margarita Day.

Recipe for Margarita La Clásica:

-2oz Clásica mix

1 part water

1 part agave

2 parts lime juice

-1.5oz bat-friendly, Blanco tequila (100% agave)

-0.75oz quality orange liqueur

Cactus-lemongrass salt

-30g dried cactus paddle

-20g dried lemongrass

-100g kosher salt

-70g sugar

-Lime, cross-sectioned wheel

For more information on this bat-friendly tequila and other offerings from La Condesa, visit their website https://lacondesa.com/.