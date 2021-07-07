Celebrate National Macaroni Day With This Pasta Chip Trend

Have you seen the viral TikTok video on pasta chips? Steph and Rosie thought trying out the trend would be the perfect way to celebrate National Macaroni Day! If you want to try them out for yourself you can find the recipe below and then add your own creative twist.
INGREDIENTS & SUBSTITUTIONS
- Pasta: Use any pasta of choice. Rigatoni, bowtie and penne are popular choices.
- Olive oil: After cooking the pasta, you’ll want to toss it in olive oil to help the pasta chips get crispy in the air fryer.
- Parmesan cheese: While this is optional, the cheese adds great flavor and gets crispy in the air fryer.
- Spices: You can use any spices you’d like. For an Italian inspired flavor, try garlic powder and Italian seasoning or oregano. Adding chili flakes will give them a nice kick!
- Dip ingredients: Crumbled feta cheese, Greek yogurt, garlic and olive oil. You can swap with any other dip you’d like! We think ranch dressing goes great with everything…
HOW TO MAKE PASTA CHIPS
- Boil any pasta you pick until it’s al dente in a pot of heavily salted water.
- Drain pasta and transfer it to a large mixing bowl or back into the pot to save on dishes.
- Add plenty of olive oil, parmesan cheese and the spices.
- Toss well to combine to make sure the pasta is coated with the oil, cheese and spices. Yum!
- Air fry at 400 until golden and crispy (about 12 minutes) shaking the basket a few times or put on a wire rack in the oven at 425 for 16-20 minutes.
- Remove from the air fryer and allow to cool slightly before dipping into your favorite sauce.