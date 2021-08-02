Celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day With Some Local Favorites

Summer’s coming to a close for the kids, so why not go out and celebrate one last hoorah on national ice cream sandwich day! We’ve got a roundup below of some local favorite spots that are sure to satisfy that sweet craving.

Cold Cookie Company – You may have seen this teal colored food truck parked up at a few different locations around town, and next time you do pull over! They’ve got lots of customizable options as well as some of their premade favorites like The Classic, Mr. Mint, Birthday Party, Oreo Overload and Choc-O-Lot.

Lick – Lick has been around since 2011 and since then they’ve been serving Austin their brand of honest ice creams. Their unique flavors and seasonal favorites are always a delight, and their ice cream sandwiches incorporate that. They offer a True Strawberry, Caramel Salt Lick, Hill Country Honey & Vanilla Bean and a Vegan Vanilla.

Caramel Salt Lick – House made caramel ice cream with just a hint of sea salt then slathered between two chocolate cake cookies.

Creamistry – Known for their liquid nitrogen ice cream as well as their vegan & non-dairy options, Creamistry also offers ice cream sandwiches. Order yours with either fruity pebbles or Brownie with any ice cream base and flavor.

The Baked Bear – With a mission to spread joy and create memories, it’s not hard to see why these confectionary creations have captured the imagination of Austinites. First you choose your cookie for top and bottom (and you can mix and match!), then choose your ice cream, and finally add your toppings. They also offer their sandwiches warmed up!