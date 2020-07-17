Celebrate National Ice Cream Day With The NadaMoo! x Siete Ice Cream Taco Kit

In celebration of National Ice Cream Day (coming up this Sunday, July 19th), vegan ice cream brand NadaMoo! and Siete Family Foods are collaborating on a special edition Ice Cream Taco Kit for folks to enjoy at home!

All products in the kit – which includes Siete Taco Shells, 4 pints of NadaMoo! and sprinkles, Enjoy Life Foods chocolate chips – are dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan. It’s a perfect inclusive treat for anyone to enjoy, regardless of any dietary restrictions! 

Pre-order HERE to pick up on July 19th. The kits are also available until supplies last, starting Sunday, July 19th at the NadaMoo! Scoop Shop (1701 S Lamar Blvd, Hours: noon-10 p.m. every day).

NadaMoo! x Siete Ice Cream Taco Kit

* All products are dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO.

Price: $40.00 USD 

Serving Size: Can serve up to 12 people

Includes: 

  • 1 box of Siete Taco Shells
  • 4 pints of NadaMoo! (Choose 4 delicious flavors from a wide variety of options!)
  • Enjoy Life Foods chocolate chips
  • NadaMoo!’s sprinkles
  • Ice Cream Taco Recipe Card

Extra Special Edition items: Siete bag, Siete taco holder, Siete taco spoons, stickers. (Rosie and Steph suggest the Special Edition: the designs are adorable, and the stickers are great to keep little ones entertained!)

