Celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day With Fluff Meringues & More

We love a reason to celebrate! Kristin Collins of Fluff Meringues and more stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about their two Instagram-worthy hot chocolates. One has a lovely meringue topper with drizzled chocolate, and the other has toasted marshmallows with whipped cream, caramel and more. Yum!

Kristin told us more about her winter menu, and announcing a fun pairing: Fluff Meringues & More will be launching their Chef Dinner Series starting on Sunday, February 16th with Huckleberry Hospitality.

Celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day this Friday at Fluff Meringues and more! Check them out at their location on Burnet, or go to www.fluff-meringues.com to learn more about what they have to offer.