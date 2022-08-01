August 1st is National Girlfriends Day! Blue Elephant Boutique helped Studio 512 celebrate with some great options for gifts for your bestie:

Trivia games

Jelly Bags from Kindred & Kid (local)

Tumbleweed Texstyles Shirts (Frisco, TX)

Ponytail Mafia Tees (local)

Earrings and accessories from Stitch & Stone (local)

Free People Movement — Athleisure

Koko’s guide to Austin (local)

Blue Elephant offers apparel, Texas-based gifts, home goods, beauty, items for kids and more. Browse online now at ShopBlueElephant.com.