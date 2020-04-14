Celebrate National Gardening Day With Tips From Kara Sanchez

PLANT CARE 101- Tips From Kara Sanchez
- Check the soil and add more if needed
- Get on a schedule for watering, set a reminder on your Google calendar or Alexa
- Properly prune using pruning shears, house scissors or pinching but make sure to wash with alcohol in between plants so disease doesn’t spread
- Propagate to multiply your plants for free! See the segment above for proper propagating tips!
- LIGHT now is the best time to evaluate if your plant is getting the right light because you are home all day watching it! This has been so helpful for me and I’ve shifted a few plants around now that I know they were getting so much light from our skylights.
For more information or to keep us with Kara you can go to KaraSanchez.com