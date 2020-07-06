Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day With Bao’d Up

Monday, July 6th is National Fried Chicken Day! Modern Chinese restaurant Bao’d Up is celebrating with a new Chef’s Special, featuring fried chicken thighs marinated in Chinese five spice, which are available throughout July.

“My take on fried chicken is definitely a fusion recipe,” said Ting Li, Executive Chef of Bao’d Up. “We marinate each chicken thigh for four hours using a secret family recipe handed down over several generations. I can’t tell you everything that’s in it, but some of the key ingredients are Szechuan chili, Chinese cinnamon, star anise, and clove.”

The chicken thighs are then lightly battered and lightly fried, creating a crisp, flaky out coating. Dip the chicken in Bao’d Up’s signature home-made sauce, a tangy combo of Hoisin, BBQ, and soy. Each plate is served with two pan-seared buns, a side of Szechuan fries with spicy mayo, and a side of fresh coleslaw.

The Chef Special Guabao Plate featuring Chinese-five spice fried chicken is available for $9.50 at all four Bao’d Up locations (Mueller, Sunset Valley, West Campus, and Burnet) throughout July. See Bao’d Up’s full menu here.