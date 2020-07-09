Celebrate National Freezer Pop Day With An Adult Beverage Top-Up

Have you seen this internet hack? It’s a way to make freezer pops boozy! Rosie had Steph give this a try:

Cut off the edge of a freezer pop Pour out 1/4 of the freezer pop liquid. Fill back up with your favorite liquor: vodka, rum and tequila are great options! Seal the edge with a hair straightener. Try lower settings first (200-300 degrees) before going hotter!

Keep in mind that the higher booze content there is, the longer these pops will take to freeze: plan on 24 hours, just to be safe. If the alcohol content is too high in the pops, they’ll never freeze all the way to “slushy” stage. Make sure you mark them as “adult” so the kids know to stay away!

We love trying new things on the show! Have something we should test out? Share your story with us, Studio512@KXAN.com. We’d love to hear from you!