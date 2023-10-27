Get ready, Texan food aficionados, because Freebirds World Burrito is about to ignite your taste buds with the biggest culinary celebration of the year! In honor of the first restaurant’s opening in the heart of Texas, Freebirds has declared October 28th as “National Freebirds Day”!

Freebirds World Burrito, the Lone Star State’s ultimate destination for mouthwatering burritos and bowls, is inviting all Texan residents and burrito enthusiasts nationwide to join for a flavorful fiesta like no other.

“This October 28th, we’re rolling out the red carpet, and the best part? We’re offering our legendary burritos and bowls for just $6 all day long! National Freebirds Day is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our incredible fans, and the entire state of Texas. We are proud to be Texas’ number one burrito, and we want to celebrate this achievement with everyone who has supported us through the years,” said Alex Eagle, CEO Freebirds World Burrito.

“At Freebirds, we’re not just in the business of serving burritos; we’re in the business of crafting culinary masterpieces. It’s no secret why Freebirds is Texas’ Number 1 burrito destination – our commitment to using the freshest, highest-quality ingredients sets us apart.”

Freebirds also emphasizes fresh ingredients. “We believe in the power of fresh, and it shows in every bite. From our locally sourced veggies to our mouthwatering proteins, our ingredients are as Texas-fresh as they come.

Flavor Explosion: Every Freebirds creation is a flavor explosion waiting to happen. Our secret sauces and seasonings, combined with your choice of ingredients, create a symphony of tastes that’ll have your taste buds dancing. Texas-Sized Portions: We’re known for our generous portions, ensuring you get your fill of Texan goodness in every burrito and bowl. Unleash Your Inner Artist: With endless customization options, you can be the artist of your own meal, creating a culinary masterpiece that’s as unique as you are. At Freebirds, you call the shots, and we make it happen.”

Join the restaurant on National Freebirds Day and indulge in the celebration of the year! The day promises a feast of flavors, incredible discounts, and an array of exciting giveaways at participating Freebirds locations. So, mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready to join Texas’ new favorite holiday, National Freebirds Day!

For more information and to place an order online, visit freebirds.com or follow them on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #NationalFreebirdsDay

To get all the latest updates on limited time offers and promotions, sign up to be a Freebirds Reward Member at freebirds.com.

This segment is paid for by Freebirds World Burrito and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.