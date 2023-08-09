Texas Farmers’ Market is celebrating National Farmers’ Market Week August 12th & 13th, with live music, kid’s activities, a special chef demo from Comedor Chef Philip Speer at the Mueller market, giveaways, and more. These events are FREE and open to the public but TFM is suggesting a $5 donation per person or family to help support their non-profit markets and free programming like Sample the Market, Community Compost, Live Music, and more.

Now in its 24th year, National Farmers’ Market Week (NFMW) is an annual celebration that highlights the vital role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. Farmers’ markets don’t just happen; behind the scenes of every market is a small team of hard-working individuals who are passionate about providing a space for the community to access fresh, healthy, sustainably grown produce – and they need community and financial support in order to be successful.

“Every week, our small but mighty team set-up and break-down our markets rain or shine, record breaking heat or snow, and work tirelessly to provide vibrant community gathering spaces for all to participate in our local food economy.” states Executive Director for Texas Farmers’ Market, Laura McDonald. “We look forward to celebrating during NFMW and hope the community can come out to support, and donate to our non-profit markets, so that we can continue to grow our local food system and get even more healthy food into the hands of Central Texans in the years to come.”

The organization proudly supports over 50 agricultural producers who collectively cultivate or graze over 8,700 acres within 150 miles of Texas Farmers’ Markets. In 2022 the markets saw an estimated local economic impact of $7.5 million, and distributed over $75,000 in SNAP/WIC benefits.

Donations to support Texas Farmers’ Market can be made online (https://texasfarmersmarketstore.square.site/?item=12), in person at market, or through venmo (@ texasfarmersmarket)

For the full event details visit https://texasfarmersmarket.org/