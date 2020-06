Friday, June 5 is National Donut Day, and Contigo Catering is celebrating with a one day only pop up.

They’re offering a one-day-only menu of three specialty donuts made by Chef Aimee Gunter: CONTi-GO Glazed, Dulce de Leche cream filled, and a Candied Mint Mojito. Boozy coffee and regular coffee will be available for purchase as well. Drive or walk through and get your donut fix!

Get them from 9-11 a.m. at 4343 Stromquist St. Learn more about Contigo online.