Celebrate National Dog Week With A Daily Dog Tip From Nulo Pet Food

Many people don’t think of water as a “nutrient”, but it actually is and it’s even one of the most important ones! Like our own bodies, your dog’s body will naturally lose water all day. Through normal metabolic functions, panting, sweating through the paws, and also when he/she uses the bathroom. Losing even 10-15% of the water in his/her body can start to create problems for your dog so it’s extremely important to make sure they are drinking enough water throughout the day.

A good way to keep hydration top of mind for your dog is to make sure your dog gets at least one ounce of water for each pound he/she weighs. For example, a 50lb dog will need at least 50 ounces of water each day or even more depending on temperature and exercise levels. An easy way to keep track of this on the go (or even at home) is to carry your dog his/her own water bottle and keep track of how much he/she is drinking that way. When you’re home or even stationary, make sure water is available at ALL TIMES and monitor the levels in his/her bowl to ensure your dog is getting enough water.

If you fear your dog may be dehydrated, there are two common methods used to do a quick check for dehydration in dogs.

Lift the skin on the back between your dog’s shoulders. It should return to its normal place pretty quickly if your dog is hydrated. Gently touch your finger to your dog’s gums until the pressure creates a light spot. The normal color should come back right away when you remove your finger. Also, the gums should feel slick and moist.

Just like with people, you can also monitor your pup’s urine color when they use the bathroom to get a gage for their hydration levels.

What Nulo products should we add to support hydration?

Nulo’s Bone Broths, meaty pouches, and canned recipes are all high in moisture and support hydration, but we’re especially excited to talk about one of our newest products, Nulo Hydrate! Hydrate is our very own, innovative water enhancer for dogs. All you have to do is shake, squeeze into your pets’ water, and serve! It not only adds palatability to your dog’s plain water, but also includes B-vitamins, electrolytes, and essential amino acids for optimal hydration – especially during these hot summer months!

Nulo Hydrate is also easy to carry with you while you are out and about with your dog. Our other products, like bone broths, are a great option to serve each night with mealtime to make sure that your dog is getting all of the water and nutrients they need this summer.

Do you have any recommendations for treating your Pup with a DIY “Pupsicle?”

-An efficient, tasty, and easy way to hydrate your pup is with a Nulo Bone Broth “pupcsicle!” Place a Nulo Bone Broth in the freezer. Once frozen, open at the top, push from the bottom, and allow your pup to enjoy! Another fun idea is to freeze the bone broths in ice cube trays and offer the frozen cubes to your pup to hydrate, enjoy, and cool down!

